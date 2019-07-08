New
$3,199 $4,498
free shipping
NeweggFlash offers the Sony 85" Bravia 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV for $3,199 with free shipping. That's $500 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
Details
Comments
-
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Ends Today
Rakuten · 18 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Walmart · 16 hrs ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Features
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
