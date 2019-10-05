New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Sony 75" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$1,099 $2,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $399 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • Add the item to your cart to get this discount.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
  • voice control
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and ethernet
  • 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR75X800G
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Sony Electronics
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register