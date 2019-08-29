Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model (low today by $201.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $698 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $100 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony 42.5" 4K HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $475 with free shipping. That's $323 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console in Jet Black for $349.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from two days ago, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. (It is the lowest price we could find now by $35. ) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony 2.1-Channel 350-watt Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for the in-cart price of $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now
