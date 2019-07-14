Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,087 with free shipping. That's $511 under our mention from May (which was bundled with a $400 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- voice remote control
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR70X830F
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,898 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $101. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $350 Dell Gift Card, for $1,298 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision & HDR 10
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR-55X950G
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Grell via Amazon offers its Grell 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $37.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "QOIU73VS" drops that to $17.79. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 120-mile range
- amplifier booster
- coaxial cable
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
