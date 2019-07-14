Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,087 with free shipping. That's $511 under our mention from May (which was bundled with a $400 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,047. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- voice remote control
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR70X830F
Published 12 hr ago
Verified 2 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Sony 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $849 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449, although we saw it for $100 less in our March mention. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X850F
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,898 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $101. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $350 Dell Gift Card, for $1,298 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision & HDR 10
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR-55X950G
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Best Buy via Amazon offers the Toshiba 32" 720p LED HD Fire TV Edition Smart Television for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- voice remote with Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32LF221U19
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
