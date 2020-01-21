Open Offer in New Tab
Pricewaiter · 23 mins ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,298 $1,319
free shipping

That's $100 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

  • Select make an offer.
  • Enter $1,298 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Model: XBR65X950G
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV
