Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the fit card, that's the best price we could find by $400. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
  • 16GB hard drive
  • Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
  • 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports