Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
  • 16GB hard drive
  • Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
  • 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
  • Expires 8/8/2019
