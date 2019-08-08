New
Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
Details
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Sony X900F 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,598 w/ $450 Dell Gift Card $2,998
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony X900F 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $450 Dell Gift Card for $2,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $350, although most retailers charge at least $2,598 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR75X900F
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Before Amplified Indoor TV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Before Amplified 60- to 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna for $27.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BFIYQLZ2" to cut that to $9.80. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- detachable signal amplifier
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 25 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Celeron Dual Tower Server
$549 $863
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T140 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Dual Tower Server for $549 with free shipping. That's $70 under our February mention, $314 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It comes without an OS installed.
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
