Pricewaiter · 1 hr ago
Sony 55" Class X950G Series 4K Smart LED TV with HDR
$949 $1,900
free shipping

That's the best outright price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
  • Android TV with Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports
  • Model: XBR55X950G
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
