Pricewaiter · 31 mins ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,685 $2,146
free shipping

That's $164 under our December mention, $1,114 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select make an offer.
  • Enter $1,685 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG compatibility
  • works with Google Assistant & Alexa
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: XBR55A9G
