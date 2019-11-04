New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$498 $898
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $152, excluding the mentions below. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon, Electronic Express, B&H Photo Video, and other vendors have it for the same price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: XBR55X800G
