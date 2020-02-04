Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 50 mins ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$899 $1,200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $899 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your item delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
  • Android TV with Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports
  • Model: XBR55X950G
