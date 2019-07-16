New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Sony 49" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$439 $898
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sony 48.5" 4K Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $439 with free shipping. That's $209 under our May mention, which included a $150 Dell gift card, and the lowest price we could find now by $108.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • edge-lit LED backlighting
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Android games, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
