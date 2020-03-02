Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sony 48.5" 4K Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$330 $500
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

  • no warranty information is provided
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • edge-lit LED backlighting
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Android games, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR-49X800E
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
