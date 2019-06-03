Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG support
  • Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
  • voice search
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR-43X800G