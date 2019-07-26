- Create an Account or Login
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System for $74.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.84 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the LG 1100-watt Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker System with Karaoke Creator for $396.99. Coupon code "PLAY" cuts the price to $199. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $198. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
BrownBearTech via Rakten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in White for $159.99. Coupon code "BBT20" cuts that to $139.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card, for $1,298 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a net $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $390. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia X800G 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $175 Dell gift card for $698 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $175. Buy Now
