Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System
$75 w/ $12 in Rakuten points $207
free shipping

Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System for $74.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.84 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system
  • Five 1/4" foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofers
  • Polyester main tweeter
  • 3/4" Sony Super Tweeter
  • Sound reproduction to 50kHz
  • Model: SSCS5
  • Expires 7/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
