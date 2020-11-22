New
Sonos · 1 hr ago
up to $100 off
free shipping
Save $100 on this trio of Sonos products. Shop Now at Sonos
- Sonos Move for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Beam for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Sub for $599 ($100 off)
Expires 11/30/2020
Sonos · 22 hrs ago
Refurb Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker
$99 $199
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $80 and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Sonos
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
Sam's Club · 2 days ago
Bose Solo Soundbar Series II
$140 for members $180
free shipping
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sony Portable Speakers at Amazon
up to 43% off
free shipping
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
Monster Rockin' Roller 270 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker w/ Qi Wireless Charger
$100 for members
$13 shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Shipping adds around $13, but varies by ZIP code.
- water-resistant exterior
- charge devices
- wired mic
- Model: MNRR270
