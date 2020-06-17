That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Apply coupon code "6GDG73Z2" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sodobuy via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 100-ft. wireless range
- 21-hour playtime
- built-in 4,000mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: M90
Portable speakers and headphones start at $24 and wireless earbuds start at $30. Shop Now at Belk
- For orders less than $49, pad with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
- two 5W speakers
- waterproof housing
- magnetic bases
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
Japanese Animation Studio Ghibli has released 12 artworks that people are flocking to use as Zoom and other video-call backgrounds. Add some spark to your next catch-up, dazzle people with mirages and a splash of color. Shop Now
- 12 picture selections
Sign In or Register