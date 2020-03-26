Open Offer in New Tab
Costco · 1 hr ago
Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker 2-Pack
$200 for Costco members $598
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Costco

  • for Costco members only
Features
  • 2 custom-designed drivers with dedicated amplifiers
  • 2 class D amplifiers
  • 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
  • audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
  • wall-mount compatibility
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
