World Wide Stereo via eBay offers 2 Sonos Play:1 All-in-One Wireless Streaming Speakers with Flexson Charging Stands in White or Black for the in-cart price of $299.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $58. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker 20-watt Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $55.98. Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and cut the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Soundbest via Amazon offers the Oraolo 24-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the product page and apply code "E625PRQS" to cut the price to $26.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $20 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
eBay takes an extra 15% off a selection of Top Tech Brand items. (Discount is applied in-cart.) Plus, most items score free shipping. Discounted items include gear from Google, Samsung, Apple, and DeWalt. Shop Now
