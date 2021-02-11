New
Songmics · 23 mins ago
Up to 50% off + 12% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PRES12" to get this deal and save on bedroom furnishings. Shop Now at Songmics
- Pictured is the Songmics Faux Leather Ottoman for $30.36 after coupon ($28 off).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Furniture at Amazon
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on hundreds of items for every room in the house. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Hillsdale Furniture Clarion Side Table for $105.05 (most charge $136 or more)
IKEA · 15 hrs ago
IKEA Lack TV Stand
$16
pickup
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
Ashley Furniture · 1 wk ago
Ashley Furniture Presidents' Day Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Among a plethora of discounts, beds start from $101.99, sofas from $237.49, TV stands from $44.99, and area rugs from $30.99. Shop Now at Ashley Furniture
- Many items will get free shipping, as marked.
- Pictured is the Signature Design By Ashley Jerary Queen Upholstered Bed for $209.99 (low by $54).
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot End of Season Furniture and Storage Savings
up to 50% off
Save on over 80 items including sofas, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the ProLounger 4-Seat Reclining Sofa for $955 (low by $545).
- Most items ship for free; select items may incur oversize shipping charges.
Songmics · 2 wks ago
Vasagle Large L-Shaped Computer Desk
$99 $131
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNLLSD25" for a total savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at Songmics
- 23.6" x 11.8" keyboard tray
- 110-lb. load capacity
- 55.1" x 47.2" x 29.5"
