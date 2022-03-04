Songmics · 53 mins ago
$50 $62
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNCDD20" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Songmics
Features
- measures 39.4" x 19.7" x 30.7"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Techni Mobili Height-Adjustable Laptop Cart
$48 $199
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available in Mahogany for $2 more.
Features
- scratch resistant powder-coated steel frame
- double-wheel non-marking locking casters
- Model: RTA-B003-GPH06
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Homefun 47" Height-Adjustable Standing Desk
$144 $184
free shipping
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Black or White. (White is available with the other width selection, though they are both the same size.)
Features
- metal frame
- 47.24" x 23.62" desktop
- height adjustable from 29.53" to 45.67"
- Model: HFHDOF-035
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Inval Computer Credenza Work Center
$175 $270
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Smoke Oak.
Features
- 3 shelves
- 3 drawers
- Fold-up desk
- Model: CE-7501
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Bush Furniture 36"-42" 3-Position Corner Bookshelf Desk
$295 $434
free shipping
Most stores charge $360 or more for this space-saving furniture combo. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Harvest Cherry.
- Usually ships within 2 to 3 weeks.
Features
- locks at three standing height positions: 36", 39", or 42"
- bookcase with two adjustable shelves
- Model: WC31416-03
Songmics · 4 days ago
Songmics Elliptical
$128 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNETHU20" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Songmics
Features
- 8 levels of resistance
- LED monitor
- cup holder
- Model: USEB100B01
