Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
Sona Enterprises Flexible Shaft Grinder Set
$80 $160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • 110V/60Hz motor
  • includes 2 diamond burrs, 2 twist drills, sharpening stone, 15 abrasive stones, 4 sanding bands, 8 cutoff wheels, 2 wool polishing wheels, and more
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register