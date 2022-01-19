New
Soma Intimates · 30 mins ago
Buy 7, get 80% off
free shipping w/ $100
Add seven pairs to cart to save 80%, which drops them down to as low as $1.99 each. Shop Now at Soma Intimates
Tips
- Pictured are the Soma Women's Cotton Modal Briefs.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/19/2022
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
