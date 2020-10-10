New
Solo New York Lead Slim Briefcase
$18 $100
$8 shipping

Even with shipping, it's $25 under what you'd pay direct from the manufacturer. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • measures 12" x 16.5" x 2.25"
  • top zip closure
  • removable/adjustable shoulder strap
  • dual top carry handles
  • internal iPad/tablet pocket
  • fully-padded 15.6" laptop compartment
