Belk · 23 mins ago
from $48
free shipping w/ $49
Save up to $120 off the list price. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- The 22" is $48 ($72 off list).
- The 26" is $64 ($96 off).
- The 30" is $80 ($120 off).
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Plus, save an extra 5% when you pickup in-store, where available. Otherwise shipping adds $8.95 or free with orders of $49 or more.
Features
- mesh divider panel
- adjustable tie-down straps
- zippered accessory pocket
- push-button 2-stage locking trolley handle
- double spinner wheels
Details
Comments
