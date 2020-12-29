New
Epic Games Store · 56 mins ago
Free
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- Solitaire-inspired RPG turn-based combat & rogue-like card game
- procedural enemies
- 4 energy gameplay styles (attack, defense, agility, and willpower)
- upgrade and unlock card decks
Details
Expires in 19 hr
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
