Solimo Women's 5-Blade Razor for $5
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
Solimo Women's 5-Blade Razor
$5.49 $7
free shipping

That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • includes handle, two cartridges, and shower hanger
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming That Daily Deal Solimo
Women's Under $25 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register