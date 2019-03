Walmart offers the Soleil Electric 1,500W Infrared Cabinet Space Heater for. Pad your order toto bag free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $11, excluding the padding.) It features an LED display, remote control, four infrared quartz elements, overheating protection, and a safety tip-over switch.