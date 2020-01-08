Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Soleil 250W Mini Heater
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • ceramic heating element
  • overheating protection
  • tip over safety switch
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
