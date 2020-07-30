New
Sole Fitness F65 Treadmill
$1,300 $2,400
$165 shipping

It's $1,100 under list price and a great deal on this treadmill that is in such high demand we couldn't find it in stock elsewhere. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • Bluetooth
  • 7.5" LCD display
  • tablet holder
  • USB port
