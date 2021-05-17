Solar Powered Waterproof LED Deck Light 4-Pack for $13

That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Apply code "J8U3CH6P" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ckwpy US via Amazon.
- 3,000K warm light
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 600 lumens
- die-cast aluminum and tempered glass
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 feet
Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- 100% genuine leather
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 3 front zip pockets
- measures 8.5" x 6.5"
Applying coupon code "DNEWS51521" drops these down to $8.75 each, making this the best deal we could find for this quantity by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Colors chosen at random from colors pictured, with no duplicates.
- side pockets
- moisture-wicking fabric
- 10" inseam
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS842421". It's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 2-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
