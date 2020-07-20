New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 37 mins ago
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- Can be charged by solar power, home wall/USB plug, or you can also use 3 AA batteries(not included )as backup.
- Built-in phone charger.
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 6 days ago
Bell & Howell Tac Bat Defender High Performance LED Flashlight 2-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- can be seen up to 4 nautical miles away
- works as both a flashlight and self-defensive weapon
- strobe defense mode
- extends up to 12"
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fans at Lowe's
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop and save on a range of ceiling fans and lighting options. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99. In-store pickup may also be available.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cesailt 60W Garage Light 2-Pack
$21 $30
free shipping
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
Features
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Tomshine Solar Powered Energy LED Light
$17 $23
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
Sign In or Register