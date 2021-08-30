Solar Powered Motion Sensor COB LED Light for $6
Solar Powered Motion Sensor COB LED Light
$6.49 $15
Features
  • 120° wide sensor range
AgentX
Garbage. Worked alright for about a week, then the battery couldn't fully charge (in >7hrs direct sunlight). Eventually it quit working and I took it apart. Mine had a 18650 battery in it. Swapped out with another (charged) I had and the light was working great again but got dimmer and dimmer by the day and stopped working again. I don't think the little solar panel has the ability to charge the battery.
