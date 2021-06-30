Solar Powered Motion Sensor COB LED Light for $6

New
$6.49 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 120° wide sensor range
Details
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Otdair LED Solar Flickering Torch Lights 12-Pack
$31 $69
free shipping
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "40K7VOX5" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wasserheim via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- dancing flame design
- heat & frost resistant
- 600mAh built-In rechargeable lithium battery
Amazon · 1 day ago
Haliluya Firework Hanging Lights 4-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QZTPBWCS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Zullyo LLC via Amazon.
Features
- 8 modes
- remote control
- IP67 waterproof
- 10 adjustable brightness levels
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- 120 LED lights embedded in 60 bundles of copper wires
Amazon · 1 day ago
HBN Smart 48-Ft. LED Patio String Lights
$33 $60
free shipping
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "GBUBLJQ8" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- ETL-listed
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- IP65 waterproof
- 24 shatterproof bulbs
- compatible with iOS and Android
Amazon · 1 day ago
Modern 40-Watt LED Corner Floor Lamp
$51 $73
free shipping
Apply coupon code "30T3PPMK" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by lfxbb via Amazon.
Features
- remote control
- schedule & timer
- Smart app control
- measures 17" L x 17" W x 57.5" H
