Ollivage Ltd via Amazon offers the Ollivage 40-Foot 120-LED Multicolor Rope Lights for $12.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "5HYH7BED" to drop that to $9.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off list, and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The price is now $9.09. Buy Now