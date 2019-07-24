New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Solar Powered Motion Light
$8 $30
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Solar Powered Motion Sensor Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • at 120°, can sense up to 26 feet away
  • 32 LEDs
Barrioboy1
buyer beware I purchased 4 of these less then two months ago. I received lights that did not have the different modes and only had 8 LEDS and 2 COBs really flimsy design.
4 min ago