New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 33 mins ago
Solar Powered Motion Light
$7 $35
$1 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • at 120°, can sense up to 26 feet away
  • 32 LEDs
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register