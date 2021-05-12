Solar-Powered LED Motion Sensor Light for $6

New
$6.49 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $8. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 6000K color temperature
- 120° wide sensor range
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Beteray 6,000-Lumen LED Spot Light
$21 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LT7JXEQZ" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- Sold by Beteray via Amazon.
Features
- IPX4 waterproof
- rechargeable
- 6 light modes
Amazon · 1 day ago
Winmor Solar Wall Light 6-Pack
$19 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FLY3XXPT" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WeekWin via Amazon.
Features
- warm yellow and color changing modes
- up to 16 working hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: 46UI46JET
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ready America 4-Function Emergency Power Station
$19 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay around $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Radio, Flashlight, Siren, Cell Phone Charger Hand Crank for Power
- No Batteries Needed
- 1 minute of cranking provides up to 30 minutes of light, 15 minutes of radio or 2 minutes of cell phone talk time
- Includes 3 cell phone plugs for iPhone 4s and earlier, USB and Mini-USB
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Anker Bolder Rechargeable UV Flashlight
$16 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ANKERLIGHT1" to save $10 making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- all metal body
- 380nm wavelength
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- includes Micro USB cable, wrist strap, & welcome guide
- Model: T1429
