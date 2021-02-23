New
$6 $15
49 cents shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 120°wide sensor range
- 6000K color temperature
Details
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Bigcheck 1,200-Lumen Multi Accessory Flashlight
$15 $23
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6MNGVRAA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bigcheck via Amazon.
- Available in Carbon Black.
Features
- 5 modes
- 4x zoom
- waterproof
- magnetic base
- 3 color covers
Tanga · 2 wks ago
Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light
$12 $14
free shipping
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
eBay · 1 wk ago
UltraFire Tactical T6 Flashlight 5-Pack
$20
free shipping
You'd pay around $24 for the same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- Uses 1 18650 or AAA battery (not Included.)
Features
- 100,000 hours lifespan
- 3 modes
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ring Solar Floodlight
$75 $90
free shipping
You'd pay $15 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black.
Features
- 1200 lumens
- Ring Bridge required (sold separately)
- Works with Alexa
- Motion sensor
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Flexible Touch Light
$6 $23
$2 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 300-lumen output
