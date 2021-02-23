New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 24 mins ago
Solar-Powered LED Motion Sensor Light
$6 $15
49 cents shipping

It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 120°wide sensor range
  • 6000K color temperature
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register