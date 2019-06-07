sponsored
LeiDrail · 1 hr ago
$28 $38
free shipping
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers its LeiDrail Solar-Powered LED Address Number Sign for $37.99. Coupon code "9WNZIQC8" cuts that to $28.49. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
- weather-resistant
- measures 12.4" x 6.9" x 2.5"
- solar panel and six LEDs
Amazon · 2 days ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in several colors (White pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
Amazon · 3 days ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Rabbitgoo 18" x 79" Non-Adhesive Frosted Privacy Window Film
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
Globegou via Amazon offers the Rabbitgoo 17.7" x 78.7" Non-Adhesive Frosted Privacy Window Film in Matte White for $5.98. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $5.68. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AquaDance High Pressure 6-Setting Handheld Shower Head
$17
free shipping w/ Prime
Nova Home via Amazon offers the AquaDance High Pressure 6-Setting Handheld Shower Head for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- rub-clean jets
- click dial
- ergonomic grip handle
- Model: 3312
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Duck Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack for
Update: The price has dropped to $5.65. It's currently on backorder, but it's still available for purchase.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Gardener's Supply 60" French Door Screen
$49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Gardener's Supply Company 60" Reversible French Door Screen for $48.95 with free shipping. (Amazon has it for the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It features a magnetic auto-close.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 3 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 6 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
