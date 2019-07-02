sponsored
New
Ends Today
LeiDrail · 1 hr ago
$27
free shipping
Today only, LeiDrail via Amazon offers its LeiDrail Solar-Powered LED Address Number Sign for $37.99. Coupon code "54Z3K2OV" cuts that to $26.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- weather-resistant
- measures 12.4" x 6.9" x 2.5"
- solar panel and six LEDs
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Amazon · 5 days ago
Magzo Door Draft Stopper
$6 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2" x 39"
- 3 layer design to reduce sound up to 5 times and block the cold and hot air
- Model: MENDI-WT
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
RoomMates Traditional Marble Sticktiles 4-Pack
$10 $12
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the RoomMates Traditional Marble Sticktiles 4-Pack for $11.58. Coupon code "PSBACKSPLASH15" cuts that to $9.84. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- each tile measures 10.5" x 10.5"
- Model: TIL3229FLT
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Amazon · 2 days ago
Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater
$240 $370
free shipping
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw these for a buck less last October. Buy Now
Features
- each plastic tile measures 11.5" x 11.5" x 0.5"
- openwork pattern to provide water drainage
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
Sign In or Register