Taking shipping into account, that's a savings of $6 for this necessity currently in such limited supply. Buy Now at Walgreens
Let's face it. You need soap right now. You might as well get it in some fancy scents and save $19 in the process. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
Finding liquid hand soap available online is difficult at the moment, and if you've got $35 worth of shopping to do at Rite Aid to get to free shipping, $1 each is a really good price in general for a bottle this size in any brand. Buy Now at Rite Aid
Get $10 back when you stock up on soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, cotton swabs/balls/rounds, lotions, and more. Shop Now at Target
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Get free shipping sitewide with no-minimum purchase required. (Free shipping used to require an order of $35 or more.) Shop Now at Walgreens
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99).
Update: We're now seeing discounts up to 80% off. Shop Now at Walgreens
Get essential items at Walgreens drive-thrus. Here's how it works, per Walgreens
1. Pull up and ask for a menu of available items like household goods, pain relief, grocery, cough & cold, baby formula, medical supplies. Shop Now at Walgreens
2. Tell us your order -- no need to pre-order, leave your car, or go in store.
3. We'll assemble your order and get you on your way.
Drive-thru Shopping: Select products available at Walgreens locations with drive-thrus. Products are subject to availability and purchase quantity restrictions apply.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walgreens
