SoftSurroundings · 1 hr ago
$40 $119
pickup
That's $79 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SoftSurroundings
Tips
- This item is final sale and can't be returned or exchanged.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
- Available in Blush.
Details
Related Offers
Lulus · 2 days ago
Lulus Women's Reece Lace Bodycon Dress
$10 $57
$5 shipping
It's $47 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- In Forest Green.
- It's final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Venus · 1 wk ago
Venus Women's Knot Front Ribbed Dress
$8 $32
$8 shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $24 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- Available in XS to XL in Orange at this price.
Lulus · 3 wks ago
Lulus Women's Have Heart Halter Midi Dress
$19 $64
$5 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
- Available at this price in Mauve Pink. (Terra Cotta is available for a few dollars more.)
Maurices · 2 wks ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
SoftSurroundings · 1 hr ago
SoftSurroundings Super Sale
up to 90% off
pickup
Save on a range of women's clothing, accessories, and more. Shop Now at SoftSurroundings
Tips
- Select items receive an extra 30% off via coupon code "SUNSHINE".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee.
