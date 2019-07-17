For Prime members only, PepsiCo via Amazon takes 35% off the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit with CO2 and BPA-Free Bottle in Silver/Black. (Discount appears in-cart.) Plus, this item ships for free. Shop Now
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Walmart offers the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $66 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $26, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
- dishwasher-safe basket
- programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
- Model: AF100
PepsiCo via Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Sign In or Register