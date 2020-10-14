Prime members save on a range of SodaStream machines bundled with CO2, bottles, and fruit drops. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Expires in 21 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on microwaves, a toaster convection oven, or a rice cooker.
Prime members save $132 on this bundle.
- Available in Titan at this price.
- 5 cup sizes
- 54-oz. water tank
- capsule-compatible
- includes Nespresso VertuoLine System coffee blends: 10 Stormio, 10 Odacio, and 10 Melozio
Save on three pressure cookers and a slow cooker with Prime exclusive prices.
Save $50 on this bundle.
- 10 power levels
- voice control via Alexa
- quick-cook voice presets
Garner big savings with this double hit of Prime day and Subscribe & Save options from Gatorade, Funyuns, Ruffles, Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and more.
That's a 35% drop and $23 under what you'd pay at Walmart.
Update: The price has increased by a few cents to $12.99.
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Munch away, Prime members, and save $6 off the next best price we could find.
- 0.85-ounce bags
- 14 bags Jalapeno flavor
- 14 bags Original flavor
- 12 bags Mesquite BBQ flavor
Prime members save an extra 30% off on top of the Subscribe & Save discount, making this the lowest price we could find by $3.
- 6 bags Doritos Nacho Cheese
- 4 bags Lay's BBQ Potato Chips
- 6 bags Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 4 bags Chili Cheese Fritos
- 6 bags Crunchy Cheetos
- 4 bags Original Fritos
- 6 bags Original Funyuns
- 4 bags Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips
- Model: SPPPOA040120
