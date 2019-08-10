- Create an Account or Login
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Hromec via Amazon offers the Ozaiic Unisex Performance Compression Athletic Socks in several colors ( 2 Pack Black+white pictured) from $8.99. Clip the 5% or 12% coupon on the page and apply code "9LF9MP7T" to cut the starting price to $4.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tutast via Amazon offers its Tutast Men's Low Cut Socks 6-Pack in Shark for $16.99. Coupon code "JLI3HGTA" drops that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Hylaea-Direct via Amazon offers its Hylaea Unisex Grip Socks 2-Pack in Black Gray for $10.89. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "JD3N62XH" to cut that to $4.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, yielding a price of $4.90. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for just an 8-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
