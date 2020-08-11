Even with the shipping charge, you're saving $32 on a cheap closet staple. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black or Acai
- If your order totals $100 or more, you'll get free shipping
Save on a wide variety of dresses including casual, cocktail, formal, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of women's dresses priced from $4. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices as marked.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
Apply code "50XT267K" and save up to $16. Shop Now at Amazon
- Prime members get an even lower price of $10.43 for select options marked with a Prime Price.
- Available in several colors (Beige Leopard pictured).
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
There's over 400 to save on from brands like Kenneth Cole, Timex, Gucci, Tissot, Ted Baker, and more. Prices start at $40. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $100.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
