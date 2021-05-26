Social CBD 250mg Foot Renewal Cream for $17
New
ShopCBD · 32 mins ago
Social CBD 250mg Foot Renewal Cream
$17 $20
free shipping w/ $49

Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" takes $3 off, making this a $6 drop from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • This product does not contain THC.
Features
  • contains hydrating ingredients such as jojoba, avocado, & shea butter
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD15"
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Skin Care ShopCBD Social CBD
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register