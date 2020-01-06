Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$999 $1,799
$65 white glove delivery

That's the lowest price we could find by $235 and the second-best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • It's estimated to be in-stock in White by January 7. Orders in Black could take up to 8 weeks.
  • built-in refrigerator
  • speakers and LED lighting
  • Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
  • tempered glass top with touch controls
  • 4 power outlets and 2 USB ports
  • Expires 1/6/2020
    Published 36 min ago
