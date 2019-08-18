New
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$999 $1,899
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now

Features
  • refrigerated drawer
  • speakers and LED lighting
  • Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
  • tempered glass top with touch controls
  • four power outlets and two USB ports
  • Expires 8/18/2019
